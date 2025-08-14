Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar GBP - NZD
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
15.08.2025 00:55:28
New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Expands In July - BusinessNZ
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand moved up into expansion territory in July, BusinessNZ said on Friday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 52.8.
That's up from 49.2 in June and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Among the individual components of the survey, production (53.6), employment (50.1), new orders (54.2), finished stocks (51.8) and deliveries (51.9) all expanded.
"Given the prevailing headwinds it is, perhaps, even more encouraging that the PMI has moved back into expansion. It will need to be sustained or nudge a bit higher to be consistent with our economic forecasts, but it is good to see a move for the better," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/NZD
|2.2843
|0.0121
|0.53
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Trump-Putin-Treffen: US-Börsen letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel etwas höher -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag unbeständig. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legte zu. Die US-Börsen kamen kaum vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}