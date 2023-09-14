Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'100 1.1%  SPI 14'566 0.9%  Dow 34'907 1.0%  DAX 15'805 1.0%  Euro 0.9533 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'280 1.3%  Gold 1'911 0.2%  Bitcoin 23'769 1.4%  Dollar 0.8955 0.2%  Öl 94.2 2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk23159222Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
MasterCard und Visa wenden sich von Binance ab - Krypto-Börse leidet unter rechtlichen und regulatorischen Herausforderungen
TipRanks Perfect 10-Liste: Diese zwei Aktien könnten sich als echtes Schnäppchen erweisen
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
Delta Airlines-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Delta senkt Quartalsausblick wegen gestiegener Kerosinpreise
GM- und Ford-Aktie stabil: Verhandlungen mit Autokonzernen laut UAW-Chef noch lange nicht am Ziel
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
15.09.2023 00:47:06

New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Contracts Further In August - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to contract in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 46.1.

That's down from the upwardly revised 46.5 in July (originally 46.3). and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the individual components, finished stocks (52.1) expanded, while deliveries (47.7), production (43.9), employment (47.7) and new orders (46.6) all contracted.

"While the PMI headline result has been far worse during past recessions, the August result also loses points for its latest composition as New Orders and Production were the biggest drags, being 8.0 and 9.5 points below par, respectively," BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
Nikola-Aktie gewinnt ein Drittel an Wert: Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola vor Start des Verkaufs von Wasserstoff-Lkws
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
Novartis-Aktie leicht im Plus: Sandoz wird nach Abspaltung von Novartis nicht Teil des SMI sein - Actares mit Bedenken zur Abspaltung
Leitzinsentscheid der EZB: Zinsen im Euroraum steigen weiter
EZB erhöht Leitzinsen erneut um 25 Basispunkte: SMI und DAX beenden Handelstag mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street geht im Plus aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Darum rutscht der Euro nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid zum Dollar auf den tiefsten Stand seit März - Auch zum Franken leichter
MasterCard und Visa wenden sich von Binance ab - Krypto-Börse leidet unter rechtlichen und regulatorischen Herausforderungen
TipRanks Perfect 10-Liste: Diese zwei Aktien könnten sich als echtes Schnäppchen erweisen

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.0991 -0.0116
-0.55

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit