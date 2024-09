New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q2 numbers for manufacturing sales volume, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In Q1, sales dipped 0.4 percent on quarter.

South Korea will provide August numbers for unemployment; in July, the jobless rates was 2.5 percent.

Australia will see September results for the inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute; in August, annual inflation was seen at 4.5 percent.