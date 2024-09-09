|
10.09.2024 00:03:58
New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q2 data for manufacturing sales volume, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales were down 0.4 percent on quarter in the three months prior.
Japan will see August figures for money stock; in July, the M2 stock was up 1.4 percent on year.
Malaysia will provide July numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.5 percent on year - easing from 5.0 percent in June.
Indonesia will release July data for retail sales; in June, sales were up an annual 2.7 percent.
Australia will see August results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in July, their scores were +1 and +6, respectively.
Stabilisierung nach schwacher Vorwoche: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Hang Seng letztlich mit klaren Abgaben
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt setzten zum Start in die neue Woche zu einer Erholung an. An der Wall Street spielte sich ein positiver Handelstag ab. An den asiatischen Handelsplätzen ging es zum Wochenauftakt indes kräftig nach unten.
