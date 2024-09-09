Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.09.2024 00:03:58

New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q2 data for manufacturing sales volume, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales were down 0.4 percent on quarter in the three months prior.

Japan will see August figures for money stock; in July, the M2 stock was up 1.4 percent on year.

Malaysia will provide July numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.5 percent on year - easing from 5.0 percent in June.

Indonesia will release July data for retail sales; in June, sales were up an annual 2.7 percent.

Australia will see August results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in July, their scores were +1 and +6, respectively.

