New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Slips To 51.2 In April - BusinessNZ

|
13.05.2022 00:45:11
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.2.
That's down from 53.8 in March, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Among the individual components of the survey, finished stocks (54.7) and new orders (56.0) expanded, while deliveries (49.5), production (49.1) and employment (49.8) were narrowly contraction.
"Supply problems certainly featured extensively in respondents' comments, including inferences that COVID, and related absenteeism, remains a big issue, even with recorded case numbers having peaked back in March. This provides valuable context to the negativity in the PMI's jobs index," said BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert.
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflation bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen dank Endspurt nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX-Anleger schicken Index letztlich ins Minus -- Abschläge an den Börsen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt endete der Donnerstagshandel im Minus. Auch der DAX schloss mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich volatil. Von den Finanzmärkten in Fernost werden am Donnerstag ebenfalls Abschläge gemeldet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}