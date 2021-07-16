SMI 11’965 -0.7%  SPI 15’409 -0.5%  Dow 34’987 0.2%  DAX 15’630 -1.0%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’056 -1.1%  Gold 1’829 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’171 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9179 0.3%  Öl 73.3 -1.7% 
16.07.2021 01:13:59

New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Improves To 60.7 In June - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in June, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 60.7.

That's up from 58.6 in May and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, all of the major components were firmly in expansion territory, including production (64.5), employment (56.5), new orders (63.6), finished stocks (57.3) and deliveries (55.0).

"The overt strength in the PMI comes amid ongoing supply side challenges that the sector faces and clear weakness in the Central region during the month," said BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel.

