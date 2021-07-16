New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Improves To 60.7 In June - BusinessNZ

|
16.07.2021 01:13:59
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in June, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 60.7.
That's up from 58.6 in May and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, all of the major components were firmly in expansion territory, including production (64.5), employment (56.5), new orders (63.6), finished stocks (57.3) and deliveries (55.0).
"The overt strength in the PMI comes amid ongoing supply side challenges that the sector faces and clear weakness in the Central region during the month," said BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel.
Inside Fonds
|15.07.21
|Schroders: 32 Gründe gegen Investitionen am globalen Aktienmarkt
|15.07.21
|Schroders: Der Klimawandel: Einfache und unerwartete Fakten für Anleger
|09.07.21
|Schroders: Müssen sich Anleger in Schwellenländern Sorgen machen?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI gibt schlussendlich ab -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones schaffte im Donnerstagshandel ein leichtes Plus. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden Verluste verzeichnet. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlor im Donnerstagshandel deutlich an Boden. Keine einheitliche Richtung fanden die grössten Börsen in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}