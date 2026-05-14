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15.05.2026 00:53:09

New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Ebbs In April - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 50.5.

That's down from 52.8 in March, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line.

The strongest sub-index was Employment, at 53.4. The Production levels sub-index was 51.7, while the Stocks of Finished Products sub-index was 50.5. Of concern for future results, the other two sub-indexes were in contraction, with New Orders at 48.2 and Deliveries of Raw Materials sub-index was 46.5.

"The proportion of respondents highlighting negative influences on their business performance was 63.6 percent, compared to 62.0 percent in March. And many of the comments focused on the effect of the war against Iran on freight and fuel costs, as well as its impact on deliveries of raw materials," said BusinessNZ's Director of Advocacy, Catherine Beard.

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