New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Friday release May results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the PMI score was 53.9.

Japan will see final April results for industrial production, capacity utilization and the tertiary industry activity index. In March, production was up 0.2 percent on month, while utilization was down 2.4 percent on month and the tertiary index had a reading of 15.80.

Malaysia will provide April figures for industrial production; in March, output was up 3.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will release April data for retail sales; in March, sales were up 5.5 percent on year.