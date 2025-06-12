Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’323 0.1%  SPI 17’007 0.0%  Dow 42’968 0.2%  DAX 23’771 -0.7%  Euro 0.9392 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’361 -0.6%  Gold 3’385 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’037 -3.3%  Dollar 0.8105 -1.2%  Öl 70.3 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529
Top News
Warum US-Banken zunehmend in die Kryptobranche einsteigen
Kurswende bei NVIDIA-Aktie? BofA sieht neuen Fokus bei KI-Investitionen
Ray Dalio warnt: Amerikas Wirtschaft ist gefährdet
CureVac-Aktie 35% im Plus: BioNTech plant Übernahme von CureVac
Oracle-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Gewinnentwicklung von Oracle begeistert
Suche...
13.06.2025 00:05:52

New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Friday release May results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the PMI score was 53.9.

Japan will see final April results for industrial production, capacity utilization and the tertiary industry activity index. In March, production was up 0.2 percent on month, while utilization was down 2.4 percent on month and the tertiary index had a reading of 15.80.

Malaysia will provide April figures for industrial production; in March, output was up 3.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will release April data for retail sales; in March, sales were up 5.5 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Boeing-Aktie knickt ein: Flugzeug mit rund 240 Menschen stürzt in Indien ab
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursverlusten
Handelsstreit im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
RWE-Aktie im Plus: RWE erzielt hohe Nachfrage bei Hybridanleihe
BYD-Aktie nach Bonusaktien-Zuteilung optisch billiger - was Anleger wissen müssen
CureVac-Aktie 35% im Plus: BioNTech plant Übernahme von CureVac
NVIDIA und Novo Nordisk mit Partnerschaft für KI-gestützte Arzneimittelentwicklung - Aktien in Grün
Kurswende bei NVIDIA-Aktie? BofA sieht neuen Fokus bei KI-Investitionen
Ray Dalio warnt: Amerikas Wirtschaft ist gefährdet
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag nahe Nulllinie

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}