Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’602 0.8%  SPI 15’477 0.7%  Dow 39’388 0.9%  DAX 18’687 1.0%  Euro 0.9769 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’054 0.3%  Gold 2’346 1.6%  Bitcoin 56’698 2.1%  Dollar 0.9060 -0.2%  Öl 84.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Mercedes-Benz Group945657NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Meyer Burger10850379Canopy Growth131680879Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Apple908440
Top News
Auslandsaktien - wie wirken sich Währungseffekte aus?
Nächste Zinssenkung im Juni? UBS-Chefökonom geht für 2024 von zwei weiteren Zinssenkungen aus
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Plus
NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 steigt letztendlich
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
10.05.2024 00:37:50

New Zealand Manufacturing Index Improves In April - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to contract in April, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a score of 48.9.

That's up from the downwardly revised 46.8 in March (originally 47.1), although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the individual components, production (50.8), employment (60.8) and finished stocks (50.4) expanded, while deliveries (48.4) and new orders (45.3) contracted.

"The PMI this year to date is consistent with manufacturing GDP trailing year earlier levels. However, the details were a bit more mixed in April, rather than uniformly weak as has been the case over recent months," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massenpleiten bei Minern? Bitcoin-Rally könnte beendet sein
Nächste Zinssenkung im Juni? UBS-Chefökonom geht für 2024 von zwei weiteren Zinssenkungen aus
Ausblick: Plug Power stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Airbnb-Aktie trotz starker Zahlen unter Druck
DAX 40-Wert Allianz-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Allianz Anlegern eine Freude
Arm Holdings übertrifft Erwartungen: Arm-Aktie dreht in Gewinnzone
Plug Power-Aktie springt dennoch an: Plug Power liefert erneut rote Zahlen
TecDAX-Titel freenet-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich freenet-Aktionäre freuen
Wall Street letztlich stärker -- SMI & Co. in Feiertagspause -- DAX beendet Handel höher als je zuvor -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mehrheitlich mit Zuwächsen

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.0757 -0.0050
-0.24

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit