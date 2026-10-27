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27.10.2026 22:57:39

New Zealand Interest Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will on Wednesday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to hike its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points, to 3.00 percent from 2.75 percent.

Australia will release Q3 data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on quarter and 3.9 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year in the previous three months.

Hong Kong will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports surged 60.0 percent on month and exports spiked 53.0 percent for a trade deficit of HKD71.2 billion.

The central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.00 percent.

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