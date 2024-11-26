Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.11.2024 23:34:41

New Zealand Interest Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The RBNZ is expected to lower its Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points, to 4.25 percent from 4.75 percent.

Australia will see Q3 numbers for construction work done, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on quarter following the 0.1 percent gain in the three months prior.

China will see October data for industrial profits; in September, profits were down 3.5 percent on year.

Thailand will release October numbers for industrial production; in September, output was down 3.51 percent on year.

