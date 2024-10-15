|
15.10.2024 23:59:35
New Zealand Inflation Slows To 2.2% Annually
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 2.2 percent on year in the third quarter of 2024, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday in line with expectations and down from 3.3 percent in the previous three months.
Higher prices were recorded for housing rentals, up 4.5 percent; local authority rates and payments, up 12.2 percent; and cigarettes and tobacco, up 10.0 percent.
These were partly offset by lower prices for petrol, down 8.0 percent; and vegetables, down 17.9 percent/
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 0.6 percent - shy of expectations for 0.7 percent and up from 0.4 percent in the three months prior.
Givaudan am 10.10.2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/NZD
|2.1495
|0.0073
|0.34
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch letztlich knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich nach neuem Rekord ohne grosse Ausschläge. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich mit negativer Tendenz. In Asien fanden die Börsen am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}