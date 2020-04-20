|
20.04.2020 01:18:27
New Zealand Inflation Jumps 0.8% On Quarter In Q1
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and was up from 0.5 percent in the three months prior.
On a yearly basis, consumer prices jumped 2.5 percent - again coming in above forecasts for 2.1 percent and up from 1.9 percent in the previous three months.
The trimmed-mean measures - which exclude extreme price movements - ranged from 2.6 percent to 2.7 percent for the year.
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}