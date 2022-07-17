New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q2 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is tipped to rise 1.5 percent on quarter and 7.1 percent on year after gaining 1.8 percent on quarter and 6.9 percent on year in the three months prior.

New Zealand also will see June results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in May, the index score was 55.2.

Australia will see June data for new home sales from the Housing Industry Association; in May, sales were down 5.5 percent on month.

Singapore will see June figures for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.3 percent on month and 6.7 percent on year. That follows the 3.2 percent monthly increase and the 12.4 annual spike in May - when the trade surplus was SGD3.243 billion.

China will release June numbers for foreign direct investment; in May, FDI was up 17.3 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Marine Day and will re-open on Tuesday.