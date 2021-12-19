New Zealand Has NZ$864 Million Trade Deficit In November

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$864 million in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That follows the NZ$1.302 billion shortfall in October (originally -NZ$1.286 billion).

Exports climbed 13.0 percent on year or NZ$668 million to NZ$5.86 billion - up from the upwardly revised NZ$5.36 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$5.35 billion).

Imports spiked an annual 37.0 percent or NZ$1.8 billion to NZ$6.73 billion = up from the upwardly revised NZ$6.66 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.64 billion).

In the year to November 2021, annual goods exports were valued at NZ$62.8 billion, up NZ$2.7 billion from the previous year. Annual goods imports were valued at NZ$68.8 billion, up NZ$12.0 billion from the previous year. The annual trade deficit was NZ$6.0 billion.