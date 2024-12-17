New Zealand Has NZ$6.2 Billion Current Account Deficit In Q3

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$6.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

In the third quarter, the goods deficit narrowed to NZ$1.9 billion and the services deficit narrowed to NZ$397 million. The primary income deficit narrowed to NZ$3.5 billion and the financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$2.1 billion.

New Zealand's net international investment liability position was NZ$208.6 billion, compared with NZ$202.9 billion at the end of Q2.

The current account deficit for the year was $26.99 billion (6.4 percent of GDP).