16.12.2025 23:09:54
New Zealand Has NZ$3.8 Billion Q3 Current Account Shortfall
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$3.8 billion in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - NZ$153 million wider than in Q2.
The current account deficit for the year ended September 2025 narrowed to NZ$15.4 billion (3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) compared with a NZ$21.9 billion deficit for the September 2024 year (5.2 percent of GDP).
In the September 2025 quarter, the seasonally adjusted goods deficit widened to NZ$489 million, while the services deficit narrowed to NZ$148 million, the primary income deficit widened to NZ$3.0 billion and the financial account saw a net inflow of NZ$4.7 billion.
The widening of the seasonally adjusted current account deficit was due to: NZ$435 million widening of the primary income balance deficit; NZ$414 million widening of the goods deficit; NZ$486 million narrowing of the services deficit; and NZ$209 million narrowing of the secondary income deficit.
