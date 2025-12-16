Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'057 0.2%  SPI 17'920 0.0%  Dow 48'114 -0.6%  DAX 24'077 -0.6%  Euro 0.9341 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'718 -0.6%  Gold 4'302 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69'788 1.5%  Dollar 0.7951 -0.1%  Öl 58.8 -2.6% 
Top News
Lidar und eigene Chips: Rivian-Strategie sorgt für Analystenskepsis
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
Seltene Erden: Der Rohstoff, der Elektro- und Rüstungsindustrie antreibt
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithöchststand: Tesla peilt komplette Batteriefertigung in Deutschland an - Fahrautonomie bleibt im Blick
ServiceNow-Aktie mit Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Gerüchte und Analystenskepsis halten nicht an
New Zealand Has NZ$3.8 Billion Q3 Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$3.8 billion in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - NZ$153 million wider than in Q2.

The current account deficit for the year ended September 2025 narrowed to NZ$15.4 billion (3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) compared with a NZ$21.9 billion deficit for the September 2024 year (5.2 percent of GDP).

In the September 2025 quarter, the seasonally adjusted goods deficit widened to NZ$489 million, while the services deficit narrowed to NZ$148 million, the primary income deficit widened to NZ$3.0 billion and the financial account saw a net inflow of NZ$4.7 billion.

The widening of the seasonally adjusted current account deficit was due to: NZ$435 million widening of the primary income balance deficit; NZ$414 million widening of the goods deficit; NZ$486 million narrowing of the services deficit; and NZ$209 million narrowing of the secondary income deficit.

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

GBP/NZD 2.3213 0.0073
0.31

