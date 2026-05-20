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21.05.2026 01:29:29
New Zealand Has NZ$1.920 Billion Trade Surplus
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$1.920 billion in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.
That blew away expectations for s surplus of NZ$980 million following the downwardly revised NZ$430 million surplus in March (originally NZ$698 million).
Exports came in at NZ$8.62 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$7.66 billion in the previous month.
Imports were at NZ$6.70 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$7.23 billion a month earlier.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor NVIDIA-Zahlen am Abend: SMI nach Verlusten letztlich fester -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
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