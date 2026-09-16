New Zealand GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Thursday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 2.7 percent on quarter and 2,3 percent on year after climbing 0.8 percent on month quarter and 1.5 percent on year in the preceding three months.

Singapore will provide August data for non-oil domestic exports; in July, NODX was down 0.3 percent on month and up 24.2 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD10.724 billion.

The de facto central bank in Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.00 percent.

Hong Kong will release August numbers for unemployment; in July, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.