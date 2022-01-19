New Zealand Food Prices Spike In December

|
19.01.2022 23:40:14
(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand jumped 4.5 percent on year in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - accelerating from the 4.0 percent gain in November.
Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 6.9 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 3.2 percent; grocery food prices increased 4.5 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 1.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 5.1 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, food prices rose 0.6 percent.
Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 0.6 percent; grocery food prices rose 0.8 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 1.2 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.8 percent.
