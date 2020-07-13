13.07.2020 01:15:10

New Zealand Food Prices Gain 0.4% In June

(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

Unadjusted prices rose 0.5 percent on month.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 3.9 percent (up 0.8 percent after seasonal adjustment), while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.9 percent, grocery food prices fell 0.5 percent (down 0.2 percent after seasonal adjustment), non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 1.1 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices climbed 4.1 percent - accelerating from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 538.40
2.12 %
CS Group 9.86
2.09 %
Swiss Re 74.48
1.97 %
Sika 190.60
1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.20
1.86 %
Geberit 484.30
0.39 %
Novartis 82.00
0.12 %
Adecco Group 44.51
0.07 %
Alcon 52.98
-0.04 %
Roche Hldg G 332.05
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Credit Suisse plant laut Zeitungsbericht eine Sparrunde
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?
Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
Analysten der Bank of America vergleichen Britisches Pfund mit Währungen der Emerging Markets
Arcane Crypto will mittels Reverse Takeover an die Börse
Elon Musk macht sich über Shortseller lustig: Tesla verkauft jetzt Shorts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt schaffte am Freitag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit positiven Tendenzen. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB