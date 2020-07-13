New Zealand Food Prices Gain 0.4% In June

(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

Unadjusted prices rose 0.5 percent on month.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 3.9 percent (up 0.8 percent after seasonal adjustment), while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.9 percent, grocery food prices fell 0.5 percent (down 0.2 percent after seasonal adjustment), non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 1.1 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices climbed 4.1 percent - accelerating from 2.9 percent in the previous month.