09.08.2022 00:52:58

New Zealand Electronic Retail Spending Slips 0.2% In July

(RTTNews) - The value of electronic card transactions in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - following the downwardly revised flat reading in June (originally up 0.1 percent).

Spending in the core retail industries rose 0.2 percent on month.

By spending category, the movements were: consumables, up 2.2 percent; apparel, up 0.4 percent; motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down 0.4 percent; durables, down 0.6 percent; and fuel, down 6.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, electronic card transactions fell 0.5 percent after climbing 1.9 percent in the previous month.

