New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Rises 0.1% In June

(RTTNews) - The value of electronic retail card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - slowing from the 1.8 percent increase in May.

By spending category, the movements were: fuel, up NZ$18 million (2.9 percent); apparel, down NZ$0.4 million (0.1 percent); consumables, down NZ$6.5 million (0.3 percent); durables, down NZ$10 million (0.6 percent); and motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down NZ$3.3 million (1.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail card spending was up 1.9 percent, accelerating from 0.7 percent in the previous month.