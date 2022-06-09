Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’337 -1.1%  SPI 14’525 -1.3%  Dow 32’273 -1.9%  DAX 14’199 -1.7%  Euro 1.0413 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’724 -1.7%  Gold 1’848 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’579 0.0%  Dollar 0.9805 0.0%  Öl 122.9 -0.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
10.06.2022 00:53:22

New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Jumps 1.9% In May

(RTTNews) - The value of electronic retail spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - slowing from the upwardly revised 7.1 percent spike in April (originally 7.0 percent).

Individually, card spending for fuel was up NZ$51 million (8.9 percent); apparel, up NZ$22 million (6.8 percent); consumables, up NZ$7 million (0.3 percent); durables, up NZ$4 million (0.2 percent); and motor vehicles, up NZ$1 million (0.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, electronic retail card spending added 0.7 percent - down from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

In actual terms, cardholders made 152 million transactions across all industries in May 2022, with an average value of NZ$56 per transaction. The total amount spent using electronic cards was NZ$8.4 billion.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen gehen mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- SMI zum Handelsschluss tiefer -- DAX letztendlich mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Roche-Aktie schiesst schwächer: FDA lässt CGP-Test als Begleitdiagnostikum für Rozlytrek zu - Genehmigung der EU-Kommission für Therapie mit Tecentriq
Absturz eines Pennystock-Börsenstars: Relief Therapeutics-Aktie - Anleger haben sich verzockt
EZB will Leitzins im Juli anheben - Ende der Netto-Anleihekäufe
Dogecoin-Gründer Jackson Palmer übt Kritik an Bitcoin & Co. und erwartet leidvollen "Krypto-Winter"
Credit Suisse-Aktien letztendlich unter Druck: CS ernennt zwei neue Leiter für Immobilien im Asset Management
NIO-Aktie knickt ein: NIO-Quartalszahlen überzeugen nicht
Nach Buffetts Milliardenzukauf: So schätzen die Analysten die HP-Aktie ein
Dätwyler, V-Zug und Rieter mit Gewinnwarnungen: Welche Schweizer Werte sind die nächsten?
Darum fällt der Euro und nähert sich 1,06 US-Dollar - zum Franken kaum verändert

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 1.9566 0.0117
0.60

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit