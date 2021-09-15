SMI 12’097 0.2%  SPI 15’637 0.2%  Dow 34’578 -0.8%  DAX 15’723 0.1%  Euro 1.0860 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’192 0.1%  Gold 1’804 0.5%  Bitcoin 43’005 3.6%  Dollar 0.9198 -0.2%  Öl 74.0 0.4% 
> > >
15.09.2021 01:40:03

New Zealand Current Account Deficit NZ$3.9 Billion In Q2

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$3,9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

In the second quarter, the seasonally adjusted goods deficit narrowed to NZ$358 million, while the services deficit narrowed to NZ$557 million. The primary income deficit remained unchanged at NZ$1.7 billion and the financial account recorded a net outflow of NZ$253 million.

The current account deficit for the year widened to NX$11.2 billion (3.3 percent of GDP) from the NZ$4.7 billion deficit for the June 2020 year (1.5 percent of GDP).

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street schlussendlich mit Abschlägen -- SMI klettert zum Handelsschluss leicht -- DAX letztendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Märkte schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Dezentrale Bitcoin-Börse geplant: Bitcoin-Fan Jack Dorsey mit neuem Projekt
CureVac kündigt WACKER CHEMIE-Vertrag zur Produktion von mRNA-Impfstoff - CureVac-Aktie tiefrot
Milliardenschwerer Börsengang: Sportradar startet an der NASDAQ - Sportradar-Aktie schliesst schwächer
Valora-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Valora übernimmt Back-Factory in Deutschland
Richemont-, Swatch-Aktien & Co.: Luxusgüteraktien geben nach Meldung zu Corona-Ausbruch in China nach
Nestlé-Aktie aktuell: Nestlé gibt nach
Roche-Aktie schliesst in Grün: Roche betont an Investorentag Stärke der gut gefüllten Pipeline
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie steigt schlussendlich: Kühne+Nagel stellt Logistik bei Siemens-Projekt für synthetische Kraftstoffe
Sonova-CEO: Erwarten auch in kommenden Jahren profitables Wachstum - Sonova-Aktie geht höher aus dem Handel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit