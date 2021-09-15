New Zealand Current Account Deficit NZ$3.9 Billion In Q2

|
15.09.2021 01:40:03
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$3,9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
In the second quarter, the seasonally adjusted goods deficit narrowed to NZ$358 million, while the services deficit narrowed to NZ$557 million. The primary income deficit remained unchanged at NZ$1.7 billion and the financial account recorded a net outflow of NZ$253 million.
The current account deficit for the year widened to NX$11.2 billion (3.3 percent of GDP) from the NZ$4.7 billion deficit for the June 2020 year (1.5 percent of GDP).
