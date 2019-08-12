|
12.08.2019 00:01:30
New Zealand Credit Card Spending Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday release July figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Overall credit card spending is expected to add 0.2 percent on month, up from 0.1 percent in June. Retail credit card spending is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month following the flat reading in the previous month.
Also, several of the regional bourses are off on holiday. Malaysia and Singapore are closed for Hari Raya Haji, while Japan is off for Mountain Fay and Thailand is shuttered in observance of Queen Sirikit's birthday. All will re-open on Tuesday.
