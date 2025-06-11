New Zealand Card Retail Sales Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Thursday release May figures for electronic card retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, sales were flat on month and down 0.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide Q1 data for industrial production and producer prices; in the three months prior, they were up an annual 0.9 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Australia will see the June inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute; in May, the forecast pegged consumer prices as higher by an annual 4.1 percent.