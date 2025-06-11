Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’316 -0.3%  SPI 17’005 -0.2%  Dow 42’866 0.0%  DAX 23’949 -0.2%  Euro 0.9417 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’393 -0.4%  Gold 3’354 0.9%  Bitcoin 89’246 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8202 0.0%  Öl 70.4 5.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335BYD1459145Roche1203204UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Ölfilter im Tesla - wie grün sind E-Autos wirklich?
NVIDIA weiterhin stark von China abhängig - Wachstumsziele unter Druck?
Analysten sehen Risiken: US-Aktienmarkt vor dem Rückschlag?
Rekordmittelzuflüsse: Beliebtheit von US-Krypto-ETFs wieder gestiegen
Oracle-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Gewinnentwicklung von Oracle begeistert
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
12.06.2025 00:00:37

New Zealand Card Retail Sales Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Thursday release May figures for electronic card retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, sales were flat on month and down 0.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide Q1 data for industrial production and producer prices; in the three months prior, they were up an annual 0.9 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Australia will see the June inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute; in May, the forecast pegged consumer prices as higher by an annual 4.1 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie nach Bonusaktien-Zuteilung optisch billiger - was Anleger wissen müssen
BYD Aktie News: BYD schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor
US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- SMI schlussendlich im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Apple-Aktie im Blick: Frühe Einblicke ins iPhone 17 sorgen für Spannung
Tesla-Aktie fester: Musk mit Entschuldigung an Trump - 'zu weit gegangen'
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
Amrize-Aktie vor Börsengang: Was kommt auf SIX und NYSE zu?
Daimler Truck-Aktie klettert: Lkw-Grossauftrag der Bundeswehr
Rüstungs-ETFs: Jetzt noch einsteigen oder schon zu spät?
BASF Aktie News: Anleger schicken BASF am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}