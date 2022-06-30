Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
New Zealand Building Permits Slip 0.5% In May

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 4,528.

In the year ended May 2022, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 51,015, up 17 percent from the year ended May 2021.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.9 billion, up 12 percent from the year ended May 2021.

Individually, consents were issued in May for 2,135 townhouses, flats, and units, 2,047 stand-alone houses, 177 apartments and 169 retirement village units.

