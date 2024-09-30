|
01.10.2024 00:16:53
New Zealand Building Permits Sink 5.3% In August
(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent on month in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 2,881 consents.
That follows the 26.4 percent spike in July.
Individually, permits were issued for 1,422 stand-alone houses; 1,137 townhouses, flats, and units; 275 retirement village units; and 47 apartments.
On a yearly basis, permits were down 20 percent at 33,632.
In the year ended August 2024, non-residential building consents totaled NZ$9.1 billion, down 7.9 percent on year.
