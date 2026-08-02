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03.08.2026 00:53:09

New Zealand Building Permits Sink 3.6% In June

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at 3,471.

That follows the 4.9 percent monthly drop in May.

Individually, permits were issued for 1,658 stand-alone houses, 1,614 townhouses, flats, and units, 132 retirement village units and 67 apartments.

In the year ended June 2026, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 40,581, up 19 percent on year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.8 billion, down an annual 2.9 percent.

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