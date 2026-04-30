New Zealand Building Permits Sink 1.3% In March

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 3,677.

That follows the upwardly revised 2.8 percent increase in February (originally 2.7 percent).

Individually, permits were issued for 1,729 stand-alone houses, 1,556 townhouses, flats, and units, 265 apartments and 127 retirement village units.

In the year ended March 2026, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,813, up 11 percent on year. The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.0 billion, up 1.2 percent from the year ended March 2025.