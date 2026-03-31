Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’777 0.9%  SPI 17’836 0.9%  Dow 46’342 2.5%  DAX 22’680 0.5%  Euro 0.9238 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’570 0.5%  Gold 4’672 3.6%  Bitcoin 54’615 2.4%  Dollar 0.7992 -0.1%  Öl 118.4 3.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
1. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Experte sieht in Robotaxis den wichtigsten Kurstreiber der Tesla-Aktie
Steht Gold vor der Mega-Rally? Analyst erwartet Rekordpreis bis Jahresende
Experte warnt: KI-Boom könnte für Software-Aktien gefährlich werden
Beyond Meat-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Umsatz rückläufig - Verluste aber auch
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

01.04.2026 00:27:04

New Zealand Building Permits Rise 2.7% In February

(RTTNews) - The total number of building consents issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - coming in at 3,168.

That follows the upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in January (originally 1.9 percent).

Individually, permits were issued for 1,532 stand-alone houses, 1,305 townhouses, flats, and units, 190 retirement village units and 141 apartments.

In the year ended February 2026, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,534, up 12 percent from the year ended February 2025.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.9 billion, up 0.7 percent from the year ended February 2025.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Buffetts Öl-Wette geht auf: Berkshire-Milliarden durch Iran-Krise
1. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht an und zieht HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS mit: Selenskyj kontert Chef des Rüstungsriesen nach 'Hausfrauen'-Zitat
Steht Gold vor der Mega-Rally? Analyst erwartet Rekordpreis bis Jahresende
Iran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus -- Nikkei sackt ab
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS-Kapitaldebatte signalisieren Parlamentarier offenbar Kompromiss
Hoffnung auf mögliches Kriegsende in Nahost: SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Kräftiges Plus an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Forschungsfortschritt bei Kindern mit Schlafstörungen erzielt
Alphabet TurboQuant im Fokus: Micron, Super Micro, D-Wave und Arm stoppen Abwärtstrend

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in Q1 2026
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im März 2026
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.3026 -0.0024
-0.11