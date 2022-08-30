Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
New Zealand Building Permits Jump 5.0% In July

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - coming in at 4,100.

That follows the upwardly revised 2.2 percent decline in June (originally -2.3 percent).

Individually, consents were issued for 1,853 townhouses, 1,730 houses, 320 retirement village units and 197 apartments.

In the year ended July 2022, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 50,614, up 12 percent from the year ended July 2021.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.0 billion, up 14 percent from the year ended July 2021.

