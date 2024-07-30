Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.07.2024 00:51:35

New Zealand Building Permits Fall 13.8% In June

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand in June was down a seasonally adjusted 13.8 percent on month, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - after slipping 1.9 percent in May.

There were 2,178 new dwellings consented, including 1,122 stand-alone houses; 896 townhouses, flats, and units; 85 retirement village units; and 75 apartments.

In the year ended June 2024, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 33,627, down 24 percent from the year ended June 2023.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $9.1 billion, down 9.6 percent from the year ended June 2023.

