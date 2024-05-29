Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.05.2024 01:18:14

New Zealand Building Consents Slump 1.9% In April

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 2,926.

Individually, permits were issued for 1,354 stand-alone houses; 1,296 townhouses, flats, and units; 178 retirement village units; and 98 apartments.

In the year ended April 2024, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 35,401, down 23 percent from the year ended April 2023.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.6 billion, down 1.2 percent from the year ended April 2023.

