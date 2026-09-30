New Zealand Building Consents Jump 5.6% In August

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent on month in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 3,440.

That follows the downwardly revised 4.5 percent decline in July (originally -4.3 percent).

In August, permits were issued for 1,704 stand-alone houses; 1,455 townhouses, flats, and units; 153 retirement village units; and 128 apartments.

On a yearly basis, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 41,268, up an annual 21 percent.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.9 billion, up 2.2 percent on year.