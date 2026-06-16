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17.06.2026 00:56:57

New Zealand Adjusted Q1 Current Account Shortfall NZ$4.6 Billion

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$4.6 billion in the first quarter (NZ$1.01 billion unadjusted), Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

The current account deficit for the year ended March 2026 narrowed to NZ$16.3 billion (3.6 percent of GDP) compared with a NZ$18.3 billion deficit for the March 2025 year (4.2 percent of GDP).

The seasonally adjusted goods deficit widened to NZ$1.1 billion, while the seasonally adjusted services surplus was NZ$33 million.

The primary income deficit narrowed to NZ$3.3 billion and the financial account saw a net outflow of NZ$6.1 billion.

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