New York Manufacturing Index Pulls Back Sharply But Still Indicates Growth

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed a substantial pullback by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to 7.8 in November after surging to 25.5 in October.

While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 18.0.

The bigger-than-expected decrease by the index came a month after it spiked to its highest level since hitting 34.4 in December of 2021.

The sharp pullback by the headline index came amid a steep drop by the new orders index, which plummeted to 3.0 in November from 23.2 in October.

The shipments index also slid to 8.8 in November from 13.1 in October, while the unfilled orders index fell to 10.3 in November from 14.0 in October.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed said the number of employees index jumped to 18.1 in November from 10.3 in October, reaching its highest level since June 2022.

The report also said the prices paid index tumbled to 45.9 in November from 59.5 in October, pointing to a significant moderation in input price growth. The prices received index also dipped to 27.2 in November from 30.6 in October.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms grew more optimistic conditions would improve in the months ahead, with the index for future business conditions jumping to 28.9 in November from 21.0 in October.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is scheduled to release its report on regional manufacturing activity in the month of November on Thursday.

Economists currently expect the Philly Fed Index to rise to 23.2 in November after plunging to 20.9 in October.