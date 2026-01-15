Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.01.2026 17:09:19

New York Manufacturing Index Jumps Back Into Positive Territory In January

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity increased modestly in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index jumped to a positive 7.7 in January from a negative 3.7 in December, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to climb to a positive 1.0.

The bigger than rebound by the headline index came amid a sharp increase by the shipments index, which surged to a positive 16.3 in January from a negative 5.0 in December, reaching its highest level in over a year.

The report also showed a notable turnaround by new orders, as the new orders index shot up to a positive 6.6 in January from a negative 1.0 in December.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed said the number of employees index plunged to a negative 9.0 in January from a positive 7.5 in December, dropping to its lowest level in two years.

The prices received index also slumped to 14.4 in January from 25.4 in December, while the prices paid index dipped to 42.8 in January from 44.2 in December.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained fairly optimistic about the outlook, although the future general business conditions index fell to 30.3 in January from 33.5 in December.

