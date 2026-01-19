Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
19.01.2026 11:51:24
Malta HICP Inflation Eases To 2.4%
(RTTNews) - Malta's EU measure of inflation moderated slightly in December to the lowest level in three months, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a stable 2.5 percent rise in November.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.7 percent from last year, and transport charges were 2.7 percent more expensive. On the other side, communication costs dropped 5.5 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 3.2 percent less expensive.
On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.4 percent in December.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZolldrohungen im Grönland-Streit: SMI schwächer -- DAX knapp unter 25'000 Punkte -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt weisen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Zum Wochenstart ging es an Asiens Börsen grösstenteils abwärts.