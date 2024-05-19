Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.05.2024 00:02:54

Malaysia Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Monday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to climb 16.4 percent on year, up from 12.5 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 13.4 percent following the 0.8 percent contraction in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR11.70 billion, down from MYR12.80 billion a month earlier.

Thailand is scheduled to release Q1 figures for GDP, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year. Thet follows the 0.6 percent quarterly contraction and the 1.7 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.

Japan will see March results for its tertiary industry activity index; in February, the index rose 1.5 percent on month to a reading of 0.60.

Taiwan will provide April data for export orders and Q1 numbers for current account. Export orders are expected to rise 4.5 percent on year, up from 1.2 percent in March. The current account surplus in the three months prior came in at $34.84 billion.

Hong Kong will see unemployment figures for April, with the jobless rate expected to hold steady at 3.0 percent.

