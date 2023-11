Malaysia Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Monday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, imports were down 11.1 percent on year and exports dropped 13.7 percent for a trade surplus of MYR24.50 billion.

Taiwan will provide October numbers for export orders and Q# data for current account. In September, export orders slumped 15.6 percent on year, while the current account surplus in Q2 was $22.24 billion.

Thailand will see Q3 figures for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.