Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’711 0.0%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9291 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 -1.2%  Bitcoin 70’951 2.4%  Dollar 0.7897 0.0%  Öl 61.3 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Kooperation von ASMALLWORLD und Klarna für Luxusreise-Vorteile
Führende Börsenunternehmen in Deutschland: Gewinneinbruch und weniger Jobs
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

29.12.2025 07:11:37

Malaysia Producer Prices Fall For Ninth Straight Month

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices dropped for the ninth straight month in November, the Department of Statistics said on Monday.

The producer price index decreased 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, which was sharper than the 0.1 percent drop in October. Prices have been falling since March.

In November, manufacturing sector reported a moderate fall of 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, the electricity and gas supply sector logged an annual growth of 4.1 percent and the water supply sector surged 10.1 percent.

The PPI in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector declined 9.7 percent and the mining sector showed a 7.2 percent contraction.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 0.3 percent, marking the first fall in five months. Prices had remained flat in October and gained 0.5 percent in September.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
Aktien-Kauf mit Signalwirkung: Tim Cook verdoppelt Beteiligung an Nike
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Warner Bros-Aktie tiefer: Zieht Paramount Skydance sein Übernahmeangebot zurück?
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Goldpreis und Silberpreis mit neuen Rekorden - Bitcoin kaum verändert
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/MYR 5.4760 0.0031
0.06

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
07:30 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Gewinne erwartet
07:25 ROUNDUP: Schwarz-Rot vor einem Schicksalsjahr
07:19 DAX-FLASH: Leicht im Plus am vorletzten Handelstag des Jahres
06:35 Umfrage: Europa, Verteidigung, Autokratien wichtige Aufgaben
06:34 ROUNDUP: Staat dämpft bei Strom- und Gaskosten: Wie sich das auswirkt
06:34 ROUNDUP: Umweltminister Schneider für Verbot von Einweg-E-Zigaretten
06:34 Wadephul: China erwartet kooperatives Selbstbewusstsein
06:32 ROUNDUP: Deutlicher Rückgang bei Rüstungsexporten nach Rekordjahren
06:30 Bizarre Trump-Aussage - Lob für Selenskyjs 'Selbstkontrolle'
07:44 Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS im Fokus: Trump-Selenskyj-Gipfel ohne greifbare Ergebnisse