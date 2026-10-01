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01.10.2026 02:37:15
Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Contracts In September - S&P Global
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Malaysia sank into contraction territory in September, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.9.
That's down from 50.2 in August and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Central to the ending of the recent period of improving operating conditions was a renewed moderation in new orders. The slowdown was the first in four months and the sharpest since June 2025.
Respondents commonly attributed weaker new orders to subdued underlying demand. The slowdown in total new business was registered despite a fresh rise in new export orders during September, the second in the past three months.
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