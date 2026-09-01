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01.09.2026 02:42:57

Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Falls To 50.2 - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.

That's down from 50.7 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The historical relationship between the PMI and official data indicates that GDP and manufacturing output growth should improve in the third quarter of 2026.

After two consecutive months of modest expansions, August marked a renewed slowdown in production across Malaysia's manufacturing sector. The rate of easing was moderate and the fastest since February. Where a moderation in output was reported, survey participants linked this to slower new order growth, material shortages and challenging economic conditions.

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