Malaysia Inflation Data Fue On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Wednesday release June figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

Japan will see preliminary July results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in June, their scores were 50.0 and 49.4, respectively.

Australia also will see preliminary July results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in June, their scores were 47.2 and 51.2, respectively.

Taiwan will provide June data for unemployment; in the previous month, the jobless rate was 3.35 percent.