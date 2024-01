Malaysia Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Monday release December figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, inflation was flat on month and up 1.5 percent on year.

Taiwan will provide December data for export orders and unemployment; in November, orders were up 1.0 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.37 percent.

Hong Kong will see December numbers for consumer prices; in November, inflation was flat on month and up 2.6 percent on year.