13.02.2025 23:31:17
Malaysia GDP Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Friday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product and current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to expand 4.8 percent on year, moderating from 5.3 percent in the previous three months. The current account surplus in Q3 was MYR2.20 billion.
Singapore also will release Q4 GDP data, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.1 percent on year, easing from 4.3 percent in the three months prior.
South Korea will see unemployment data for January; the jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7 percent.
