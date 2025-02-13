Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
13.02.2025 23:31:17

Malaysia GDP Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Friday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product and current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to expand 4.8 percent on year, moderating from 5.3 percent in the previous three months. The current account surplus in Q3 was MYR2.20 billion.

Singapore also will release Q4 GDP data, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.1 percent on year, easing from 4.3 percent in the three months prior.

South Korea will see unemployment data for January; the jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7 percent.

BAT-Aktie fällt: British American Tobacco 2024 mit Umsatzrückgang
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Allianz-Aktie mit Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gibt BASF-Aktie Buy
Aktienempfehlung Nestlé-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Nachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
BASF-Aktie gewinnt: BASF-Agrarchemie vor Börsengang
SMI schliesst höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel mit Rekord über 22'600 Zählern -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Douglas-Aktie im Sinkflug: Douglas blickt zurückhaltender auf die Gewinnentwicklung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Unilever-Aktie sinkt: Unilever schliesst 2024 etwas besser ab als erwartet - milliardenschwerer Aktienrückkauf angekündigt

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
