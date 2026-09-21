Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|EUR/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
21.09.2026 12:33:51
Luxembourg Jobless Rate Rises To 6.5%, Highest Since July 2020
(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate increased in August to the highest level in just over six years, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.5 percent in August from 6.3 percent in July. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.9 percent.
Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since July 2020, when it was 6.7 percent.
The number of unemployed people was 20,900 compared to 20,436 in the previous month.
The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 20,136, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to a year ago.
During August, employers reported 2,768 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to an increase of 5.0 percent compared to last year.
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/EUR
|1.1655
|-0.0009
|-0.07
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreisrückgang stützt: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Wochenstart -- Asiens Börsen schliessen zum Wochenstart freundlich - kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt freundliche Tendenzen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierte am Montag freundliche Handelsstimmung.