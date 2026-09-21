Luxembourg Jobless Rate Rises To 6.5%, Highest Since July 2020

(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate increased in August to the highest level in just over six years, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.5 percent in August from 6.3 percent in July. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.9 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since July 2020, when it was 6.7 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 20,900 compared to 20,436 in the previous month.

The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 20,136, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to a year ago.

During August, employers reported 2,768 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to an increase of 5.0 percent compared to last year.