Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’402 0.2%  SPI 20’291 0.1%  Dow 51’801 -0.3%  DAX 25’128 -0.8%  Euro 0.9244 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’094 -0.8%  Gold 4’119 -0.5%  Bitcoin 67’128 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8235 -0.4%  Öl 110.4 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998UBS24476758ABB1222171Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Analyse: Overweight-Bewertung von Barclays Capital für Aktie
Gold bei 5'000 Dollar? Wie realistisch ist das Bullen-Szenario von Jefferies?
Alphabet-Aktie rot: Deutsches Gericht verbietet Grundstücksbilder bei Google Maps - Ausfall führt zu Störung bei Banken
TX Group-Aktie fällt: Tamedia-Angestellte protestieren in Zürich gegen Entlassungen
Salesforce-Aktie tiefrot: US-Softwarekonzern kauft milliardenschwer zu
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

20.10.2026 14:55:40

Luxembourg Jobless Rate Highest Since July 2020

(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate increased further in September to the highest level in more than six years, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.5 percent in September from 6.4 percent in August. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.1 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since July 2020, when it was 6.7 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 20,889 compared to 20,807 in the previous month.

The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 20,269, an increase of 7.1 percent compared to a year ago.

During September, employers reported 3,300 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to a decrease of 1.5 percent compared to last year.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Paukenschlag bei Lindt & Sprüngli: Konzernchef Lechner ist seinen Job los - Aktie mit Verlusten
ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Massives Plus beim Auftragseingang im dritten Quartal
Roche-Aktie stabil: Pharmariese präsentiert Krebsdaten am ESMO-Kongress in Madrid
S&P 500 am KI-Tropf: Jetzt schlägt die Stunde der Wahrheit für NVIDIA und Micron
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Minus: Zukauf der rumänischen Mangalia-Werft
Rheinmetall-Aktie unter Druck: Protestaktion vor Werksgelände führt zu Verkehrsbehinderungen
SpaceX höher: Streit um Starlink-Drosselung in der Ukraine - Musk verspricht jedem US-Kind eine SpaceX-Aktie
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Konzern baut Geschäft mit Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln aus
Goldminenaktien: Auf diese sechs Titel setzt UBS für 2027

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1910 0.0044
0.37